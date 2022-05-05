A DRUG dealer was caught in Newport after he was stopped by police driving on the M4 motorway.
Greek national Giorntan Kokonesis, 25, was warned he faces jail after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply on April 5.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Recorder Paul Hobson adjourned the case until May 27 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
Kokonesis, of High Street, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, was remanded in custody.
He was represented by Scott Bowen and the prosecution by Rachel Knight.
