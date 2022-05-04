POLICE have closed an investigation after reports a teenage boy fell from a bridge in Cwmbran.
The 14-year-old remains in hospital, where he is receiving treatment but is in a stable condition, Gwent Police confirmed on Wednesday.
Officers originally launched an investigation into the incident and issued an appeal for witnesses.
But now the force has deemed the incident was not suspicious and has closed the case.
The emergency services had been called to Cwmbran Drive (A4051) at around 9pm last Thursday (April 28) following reports a boy had fallen from a bridge.
He was taken to University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, for treatment.
Cwmbran Drive was closed for several hours but reopened by the following morning.
A section of Commercial Street - between Oak Street and Victoria Street - was closed until the following day while police made further enquiries.
