A NEWPORT man has been arrested after police officers carried out a drugs raid and seized a "large amount of cannabis".
Gwent Police swooped on a property in Walton Close at around 9.50am on Tuesday. The raid was carried out using a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Officers searched the address, finding and seizing "quantities of cash and drugs", along with related paraphernalia and mobile phones.
On social media, police officers from Newport said they had found a "large amount" of the Class-B drug cannabis.
A 23-year-old man, from the city, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.
He has since been released under investigation.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and anyone with information can contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200145767.
You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article