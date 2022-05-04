A LARGE amount of litter picking equipment was stolen last night as community group Pride in Pill cleaned up South Market Street in Newport.

A trolley loaded up with six litter pickers, two large rolls of bags, industrial gloves and hand sanitiser was taken while volunteers were busy clearing litter on Tuesday, May 3.

This meant that the pick had to be stopped short as there were not enough bags left to clear up other areas.

Pride in Pill founder Paul Murphy said: "Somebody must have seen the trolley while we were busy litter picking and took it.

"They must have picked it up so we couldn't hear it being taken - we looked everywhere.

"If they had only asked for some equipment, we would have given it to them because that's what we're like.

"It's the first time in the eight years since we've been going that something like this has happened.

"Someone must know something about this."

The litter pickers are not inexpensive, with Mr Murphy saying that one costs about £30.

In a post on social media, Mr Murphy said: "To say we are upset is an understatement.

"Sometimes your best is just not good enough."

Despite the premature end to the litter pick, Mr Murphy and the volunteers cleared away more than 30 bags of rubbish.

"It's only litter pickers, bags and a trolley - it could have been a lot worse," said Mr Murphy.

"Someone could have threatened us with a knife, you just don't know.

"You can replace the litter pickers and bags, but it won't happen again as I'm going to keep them on me at all times."

Pride in Pill are a renowned group in Newport and volunteers do vital work in clearing away rubbish in the city while also providing food and clothing for homeless people.

The group was recognised in 2017 when they were awarded the Queen's Award for services to the community.