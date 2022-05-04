THERE have been two new Covid-related deaths reported in the Vale of Glamorgan and Cardiff area.
This means that 950 people have died since the start of the pandemic.
Nine others across Wales have died, meaning that there have been 11 new deaths in total.
For all of Wales, the death toll stands at 7,386.
There are 15 new cases in the Vale of Glamorgan and 52 new cases in Cardiff.
Including residents outside Wales, there are 326 new cases.
Amount of new Covid cases by area:
- Anglesey - 2
- Blaenau Gwent - 5
- Bridgend - 17
- Caerphilly - 18
- Cardiff - 52
- Carmarthenshire - 11
- Ceredigion - 5
- Conwy - 15
- Denbighshire - 13
- Flintshire - 9
- Gwynedd - 10
- Merthyr Tydfil - 10
- Monmouthshire - 9
- Neath Port Talbot - 11
- Newport - 20
- Pembrokeshire - 15
- Powys - 7
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 17
- Swansea - 13
- Torfaen - 16
- Vale of Glamorgan - 15
- Wrexham - 17
- Unknown location - 6
- Resident outside Wales – 13
