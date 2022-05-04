A FURTHER 11 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded in Wales, including two in Gwent, according to the latest figures.
It takes the total number of deaths in Wales to 7,386, with 1,223 of these in Gwent’s Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
A further 326 cases of Covid-19 have also been reported in Wales in the latest 24-hour period, including 68 of these in Gwent.
Of the new Gwent cases, 20 were in Newport, 18 in Caerphilly county borough, 16 in Torfaen, nine in Monmouthshire and five in Blaenau Gwent.
Here are where the new cases have been recorded by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: 5
- Caerphilly: 18
- Monmouthshire: 9
- Newport: 20
- Torfaen: 16
- Anglesey: 2
- Conwy: 15
- Denbighshire: 13
- Flintshire: 9
- Gwynedd: 10
- Wrexham: 17
- Cardiff: 52
- Vale of Glamorgan: 15
- Bridgend: 17
- Merthyr Tydfil: 10
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 17
- Carmarthenshire: 11
- Ceredigion: 5
- Pembrokeshire: 15
- Powys: 7
- Neath Port Talbot: 11
- Swansea: 13
- Unknown location: 6
- Resident Outside Wales: 13
