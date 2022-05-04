PLANS to use a former recycling centre as a space for outdoor markets have been given the green light by Monmouthshire council planners.

The Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Usk’s Maryport Street North Car Park was closed to cut costs and improve recycling rates by Monmouthshire County Council, despite opposition from residents.

After being advertised for sale, Usk Town Council put forward a non-monetary bid to use the site as a community facility as part of a joint venture with Monmouthshire council.

Funding for the project has been awarded from the county council and the Welsh Government with a Transforming Towns Placemaking Grant.

The markets are initially taking place over a trial period on the first Wednesday of each month, the last Saturday and the second Sunday of each month.

A planning application to use the site for markets three times a month, and for occasional community events, has been approved by Monmouthshire council this week.

The council’s highways department supported the plans.

“Maryport Street car park is owned and administered by the council and the highway authority offers no objection to the proposed re-use of the area, the change of use is not considered to be detrimental to the sagely and capacity of the local highway network and the owner of the site is expected to manage the site safely and appropriately when markets and occasional community events are run,” they said.

The first of the trial market events were held in March and have been organised by Green Top Events Ltd.

A decision notice approving the planning application was issued by Monmouthshire council on Tuesday, May 3.