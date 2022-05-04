Calling all young Padawans, Pandora and Star Wars have revealed a crossover collection in time for Star Wars Day.

Wednesday, May 4 is Star Wars Day, known to be the day when we just can’t resist saying “May the fourth be with you,” swapping ‘force’ out of the famous phrase and adding fourth.

Whether you're planning a Star Wars marathon or you'll be anxiously waiting for Disney to make a jaw-dropping announcement, you can now feel the force and dress for the occasion.

Give in to the dark side and add one of the exclusive sterling silver charms of one of your favourite characters from the franchise to your basket.

(left to right) Stormtrooper charm and Grogu and crib charm. Credit: Pandora

With 17 galactic charms, three bracelets, and a key ring set, the force is strong with the Pandora x Star Wars collection.

Star Wars Chewbacca charm

Star Wars Chewbacca charm. Credit: Pandora

Cue the iconic Chewbacca noise - RAWRGWAWGGR - because we desperately need to add this classic Wookie to our collection.

Bring Chewie home in all his sterling silver hand finished glory that captures the essence of this Star Wars favourite.

The Millenium Falcon co-pilot comes with incredible designed details including his hair pattern and a 3D belt to help bring Han Solo's best friend to life.

The Wookie charm also features hand-applied dark brown and black enamel touches and can be added to your bracelet for £45 via the Pandora website.

Star Wars Grogu charms

Star Wars Grogu ( and crib) charms. Credit: Pandora

If you, like the rest of the world, can't get enough of how cute The Child or Grogu from the hit series The Mandalorian is, we've got good news for you.

There's not just one sterling silver charm inspired by the Star Wars spin-off but two.

The Grogu and Grogu with crib charms come hand-finished in sterling silver with hand-applied black enamel to bring The Child's unique features to life.

Both charms feature its instantly recognisable enlarged head, signature big ears and wide black hand-applied enamel eyes.

Channel your own inner child and intuitive wisdom for £45 each via the Pandora website.

Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet Charm

Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet Charm. Credit: Pandora

If you fancy yourself the next FN-2187 ready to take on the Empire, you need to own this Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet Charm.

The sterling silver charm has been given the Galactic Empire treatment and has been carefully finished with white, black and blue enamel details.

Like the rest of the charms, it is compatible with Pandora Moments Bracelets and would make the ideal gift for lovers of the franchise this May 4.

Give in to the dark side for £55 and add the charm to your basket via the Pandora website.

Star Wars Darth Vader charm

Star Wars Darth Vader charm. Credit: Pandora

Own a tribute to one of the most famous lines in cinematic history and one of the most feared villains on the big screen.

You can now add one of the core characters - Darth Vader, formally known as Anakin Skywalker - to your bracelet.

The iconic charm features Darth Vader's head, face mask and helmet and is the perfect reminder that without darkness, there can be no light.

Pick up your own Darth Vader charm for £45 via the Pandora website.

Pandora Moments Star Wars™ Light & Dark Side Logo Open Bangle

Pandora Moments Star Wars™ Light & Dark Side Logo Open Bangle. Credit: Pandora

The force is powerful with this Pandora Moments Star Wars Light & Dark Side Logo Open Bangle that it's already in our online basket - oops!

The Pandora Moments open bangle is the ideal gift for Star Wars fanatics this May Fourth.

The bangle is set with blue man-made crystals to create the Rebel Alliance logo on one side and you will find red man-made crystals collected together to symbolise the Galactic Empire on the other.

Fans will also see Luke Skywalker's iconic lightsaber engraved across the inside of the bangle and the outside reads "MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU, ALWAYS".

Show your allegiance to the Star Wars franchise for £90 via the Pandora website.

Pandora Moments Star Wars Snake Chain Clasp Bracelet

Pandora Moments Star Wars Snake Chain Clasp Bracelet. Credit: Pandora

Transport yourself to a galaxy far, far away with the Pandora Moments Star Wars Snake Chain Clasp Bracelet.

The iconic snake chain bracelet comes hand-finished in sterling silver with a barrel-shaped clasp that features the iconic Star Wars logo on both sides.

Available in three sizes, this bracelet ensures you can keep the Force close this Star Wars Day.

Add it to your basket for £70 via the Pandora website.

Fans of the Sci-Fi franchise can also pick up charms representing other major characters and features from the films including a Yoda Dangle charm, Death Star clip charm, Ewok charm and of course, the iconic spaceship the Millennium Falcon Dangle charm.

The Star Wars™ Stormtrooper™ Helmet Charm and Key Ring Set is available exclusively online for £100 and makes the perfect present for anyone obsessed with the Empire.

If you've repeated Han Solo and Princess Leia's unforgettable love lines more times than you can count then this Star Wars Han Solo & Leia Kiss Charm (£35 via the Pandora website) might just be what you're looking for.

Do or do not, there's only buy (via the Pandora website!)