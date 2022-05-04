THIS year will mark the first time many of us have been able to jet off on holiday without having the fear of Covid restrictions.

But since we all took a trip to Europe a lot of new regulations have come into place including updates on mobile roaming charges.

With Brexit trade deals also having an effect on charges, some customers may need to check as it could cost you a lot more to send a quick message.

To make sure you know what the charges are we've broken them down for you so you'll know that there's no need to worry.

Check your roaming charges. (Canva)

Vodafone Roaming Charges 2022

Vodafone changed their charges back in January of 2022, but for only certain plans.

Anyone with a Vodafone Pay Monthly plan that started before 11 August 2021, will have no changes to roaming on your plan.

But if you started after August 11 2021 there is now a charge for using your plan's allowances in most European countries depending on your zone.

Check to see what zone you will be in under Vodafone:

Zone A: the Republic of Ireland and the Isle of Man. No roaming charges apply.

Zone B: 49 destinations, most of which are in Europe and are EU member states. For anyone with a Vodafone Pay Monthly plan that started on or after 11 August 2021, roaming costs £2 a day.

Zone C: 32 destinations, from Australia and Barbados to the US and South Africa. For anyone with a Vodafone Pay Monthly plan that started on or after 11 August 2021, roaming costs £6 a day.

Zone D: 75 destinations, from Afghanistan and Argentina to Uzbekistan and Vietnam. For anyone with a Vodafone Pay Monthly plan that started on or after 11 August 2021, roaming costs £6 a day.

Sky Mobile Roaming Charges 2022

Sky Mobile lets you use your phone across loads of holiday destinations, but charges depend on your location.

You can check the full list via heading to the Sky Mobile website.

But you can also get a Roaming Passport Plus that lets you access your UK data, calls and texts plan for £2 for 24 hours.

Costing £2 the pass actives when you're in one of the Roaming Passport Plus destinations where you can make a call, send a text, or use data.

Check to see where the passport works via Sky.

Tesco Mobile Roaming Charges

Tesco mobiles are already set up to work when you're abroad all you have to do is switch it on when you arrive and it will automatically connect to a local network, who'll send you a welcome text.

But to get the exact cost you can see what the cost will be to make a call, send a message or use data from your destination.

Such as making a call from Spain to the UK will cost you 55p per minute.

Check to see your charge via the Tesco website.

BT Mobile Roaming Charges

If you're a BT customer then you may have the Roam Like Home, which lets you use your UK calls, texts, and data abroad in 47 destinations without paying extra roaming charges.

However, there are only certain countries including but most cover Europe destinations including France, Spain, Germany, and many more.

Check the full list of free-roaming destinations here.

But it's important to note that it could cost you slightly extra if you go over your allowance.

EE Mobile Roaming Charges

EE charges £2 a day in Europe but there is a 30-day package available if you plan to travel for longer periods.

However, not all countries are affected, to check to see if your destinations will cost you head to the EE website.