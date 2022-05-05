Could you be the perfect fit to join Wales’s leading luxury wedding group?

If you have an eye for detail and a passion to ensure that every couple has the perfect day then a role at the Oldwalls Collection, Wales’ fastest growing hospitality brand, could be right for you.

Boasting glorious venues such as Oldwalls and Fairyhill in Swansea and the brand new Sant Ffraed House in Abergavenny, the Oldwalls Collection prides itself on hosting picture-perfect weddings in stunning locations and they’re looking to recruit staff that are passionate about making special, memorable days for newlyweds to treasure.

There is bound to be a role that suits you, with everything from finance officers, wedding co-ordinators, front of house staff, chefs, décor stylists and groundskeeping positions available. There is plenty of opportunities to join the Oldwalls family. As standard, roles pay higher than minimum wage salaries and many offer flexible working solutions that work around you.

Photo Nick Murray

Alongside the varied range of hands-on and planning roles, there are so many benefits to working at the Oldwalls Collection, including extensive discounts, referral schemes and more! Find out the exciting benefits below:

1. Fantastic discounts

As part of the Oldwalls family, you can enjoy plenty of fabulous discounts that range from day-to-day activities all the way to big discounts on your own special wedding day. All staff members can benefit from a 15% discount at the Gower’s Langrove Health Club which include a wide range of sports and recreational activities. Fancy a workout? Then take advantage of the gym facilities or book into a fitness class. Or maybe you’re fancying something a little more laid back – if so, take a dip in the heated pool or kick back and relax in the sauna.

Speaking of kicking back and relaxing, members of the Oldwall’s family can also secure a week away in their own rustic accommodation at a discounted price. Book a self-contained cottage at a discounted rate of 50% off on midweek bookings and 30% off on weekends – these are the perfect way to unwind and unplug for some much needed me-time.

Last and by no means least, you can secure a discount on your own stunning special day at one of The Oldwalls Collection’s stunning venues. Staff members are given a £2,000 discount if they choose to get married at any of their venues (after working for the Oldwalls Collection for at least six months) and as you will come to know the ins-and-outs of the spectacular wedding packages and venues, you can rest assured knowing your special day will be in the capable hands of your fellow colleagues.

2. Work with wonderful people

Working for the Oldwalls Collection means that you will meet plenty of like-minded, yet creatively individual people throughout your journey. From your fellow colleagues, to wedding vendors and of course excited couples who have a vision of their perfect day that they’d like to share, you’ll be a part of a wide community all with a passion for all things weddings.

Better yet, if you know someone who has a passion for weddings that’s looking for a role, why not refer them to the Oldwalls Collection for both a brilliant bonus in your pay as well as working alongside friends or family – it’s a win-win!

3. Get creative

A role with the Oldwalls Collection will really let you explore your creative side, whether its exploring flavour combinations in the kitchens to create a unique and delicious menu, setting up stylish décor to suit a theme, or mixing your very own cocktail creation behind the bar, there’s plenty of opportunities to experiment to make a truly unique day for couples tying the knot. Whatever you do with the Oldwalls Collection, there’s always an opportunity to add your own unique creative flair.

4. A place to grow

You’ll learn something new every day at the Oldwalls Collection as every day is completely unique. With staff training and lots of transferable skills that you can progress your career with, you may learn there’s something you’re great at without even knowing. Working for the Oldwalls Collection is a positive environment to grow in; mixing stunning locations with the joy and excitement of wedding days, it’s hard to find a career that offers a more pleasant and upbeat experience that will have you excited to come to work.

To find out more about the exciting roles on offer, visit: oldwallscollection.com/careers