THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like causing death by dangerous driving, robbery, burglary, sexual assault and drug dealing.

We look at their cases.

Cassandra Holland

A mugger punched a young woman waiting for a taxi to the ground before snatching her handbag during a “terrifying” robbery.

Cassandra Holland attacked her victim late at night in Newport after taking a “cocktail of alcohol and drugs”.

After she was taken into custody by police, the defendant spat at Sergeant Cameron Duncan.

Holland, 29, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for three years.

Paul Darnell

A pensioner was jailed for three years after he spanked and sexually assaulted a woman.

Paul Darnell, 73, from Abertillery, was branded a “cowardly bully” by Recorder Richard Booth QC, who told him he had humiliated his victim.

The defendant had denied the offences but was convicted by a jury following a trial.

Darnell, of Commercial Road, Llanhilleth, was found guilty of assault by penetration, sexual assault and common assault.

Richard Haynes

A drug dealer who ran a “one-man band” cocaine operation was jailed for nearly five years.

Richard Haynes, 31, from Blackwood, was also convicted of trafficking cannabis in the Gwent Valleys.

The defendant, of Gordon Road, was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of cocaine following a trial.

Arnis Nassa

Burglar Arnis Nassa crept into a family's home as they slept during the Christmas holidays.

He stole bank cards and then tried to use them to buy goods.

The 41-year-old was jailed for more than three years.

Matthew Clemo

Drink driver Matthew Clemo was jailed for eight years for killing a 76-year-old grandfather in Caerphilly last year.

He was on the wrong side of the road when he ploughed into a parked van, striking Michael Partridge, and then another stationary vehicle.

Clemo, 51, who admitted causing death by dangerous driving, had downed vodka and cider before the fatal crash in Bedwas.

Paul England

A bodybuilder tried to run over his girlfriend's male colleague in a drunken rage after she was dropped home in Newport from a night out.

Paul England then mowed down a police officer who tried to stop him escaping.

The 39-year-old, of Cotswold View, Kingswood, Bristol, pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving, assaulting an emergency worker, aggravated vehicle taking and criminal damage.

He also admitted failing to provide a specimen, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

England was jailed for 27 months and banned from driving for three years.