A STATUE designed by a Pontypool pupil will be installed in the Llanfrechfa Grange walled garden.

Pro Steel Engineering teamed up with Torfaen Voluntary Alliance to find Torfaen’s most promising young designer.

Youngsters across the borough were encouraged to submit a design which could be made into a statue to display at the hospital garden.

And on Wednesday, Ysgol Gyfun Gywnllyw pupil Caitlyn Smith was announced as the winning designer.

Fab morning out at Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw presenting Caitlyn Smith with her prize for designing this amazing structure created by @prosteeleng and supported by @coleggwent @tvawales @torfaencouncil.



More photos and video to follow. Da Iawn Caitlyn!



@yggwynllyw @brandrockeruk pic.twitter.com/RGfcjNY64k — TVAWales (@TVAWales) May 4, 2022

Caitlyn’s design had been brought to life by Pro Steel Engineering, and Richard Selby, director and co-founder of the company, surprised her with her design at a school assembly.

“I love it,” said Caitlyn.

“I thought to do something with Wales on the front and then something different. It’s something that I enjoy doing.

“It was a complete surprise.”

She added that it was “cool” that her design would be going on display.

Caitlyn Smith's winning design will be displayed in the walled garden at Llanfrechfa Grange.

Her design and technology teacher, Phylip Sollis, said: “The thing we try to do in the department is encourage our young designers and young engineers, so we encourage them to take part in any kind of competition like this.

“It’s fantastic, I’m really pleased for Caitlyn.”

More than 160 pupils entered the competition from seven schools across Torfaen.

The project started after Pro Steel Engineering was given grant funding to establish an in-house training programme for young people, giving them new skills and the ability to work with new materials while on the job.

The competition was then launched to encourage pupils to think about a career in design and engineering.

Richard Selby, Aimi Morris and Caitlyn Smith with the winning design at Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw.

The UK has the lowest percentage of female engineering professionals in Europe, at less than 10 per cent, Mr Selby said when launching the competition, and according to STEM Women, the percentage of female students studying engineering and technology degrees made up a mere 19 per cent of the total students between 2017 and 2018.

“I’m delighted that despite all the delays due to Covid, we’ve been able to announce Caitlyn as the winner,” he said.

“The fact that this will be on display at the hospital, given what the NHS has done for us and continues to do for us, seemed to fit very well.

“It seemed to fit very well with that we had two newly qualified trainees who could bring the design to life.

“This was also about encouraging young people to consider engineering of steel fabrication as a career for the future. For people who are feeling creative and want to make things, there are jobs here in Torfaen that pay good money and are a great opportunity to develop a solid career.”

Caitlyn’s design must now be painted and treated to make it weather-proof, before it is installed at the walled garden.