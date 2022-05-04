THREE candidates are standing for the Liberal Democrats in the elections for Torfaen county borough council on Thursday.
The party is hoping to make a breakthrough at this year’s elections.
It did not put forward any candidates at the last council elections in Torfaen in 2017.
Brendan Roberts, who is standing in the Two Locks ward, said they are putting forward several pledges.
These are to:
- Bring forward a motion to change the voting system for local elections in Torfaen, from the first-past-the-post system to the single transferable vote;
- Maintain and improve parks and open spaces, to improve the health and wellbeing of residents;
- Improve both the environment and neighbourhoods with infrastructure such as electric-car charging points and low power LED streetlights, alongside regular road maintenance. With potential for additional work to try and secure an electric-bus trial;
- Emphasise the need for real affordable homes e.g. ‘Rent to Own’ properties and more social-housing. Alongside trying to help young people get onto the property ladder for the first time;
- Advocate for council tax to be at a fair and stable level, to adequately fund public services. But whilst seeking to address issues with policy, not more money.
Mr Roberts said: “Welsh Labour have had long enough in Torfaen to try and make a difference, but always fall short. The Conservatives have made it very aware to the public that they don’t seem to care for integrity.
“If you want better schools, better social care, better infrastructure, frankly a better Torfaen. Then your best shot of having decent, down to earth, common-sense politics is by voting for your Welsh Liberal Democrat candidates.”
Who is standing for the Liberal Democrats in Torfaen and where:
Pontnewydd
Number of seats: three
Ryan Martyn Richards
Two Locks
Number of seats: three
- Mark Timothy Davies
- Brendan Roberts
To view all the candidates standing in Torfaen in this week's council election click here.
- This is part of a series of articles profiling parties standing in Gwent’s council areas in the local elections.
