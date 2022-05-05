A DRUG dealer was caught with £19,000 in his bedroom and a large amount of cannabis when the police raided his home last month.
Aaron Curley, from Newport, was warned he is going to jail after pleading guilty on his 28th birthday to possession of the class B drug with intent to supply.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant was arrested on April 5.
Ieuan Bennett, representing Curley, said: “When the police went to the defendant’s home address, they found in his bedroom, as well as the drugs involved, a significant sum of money – £19,000.
“The defendant accepts that it’s his and related to the cannabis.
“In a separate bedroom in the family home, that of his younger sister and her partner, they found about £3,000.
“The defendant maintains that’s got absolutely nothing to do with what he was doing.”
Mr Bennett asked for the case to be adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
Judge Michael Fitton QC allowed his application but told the defendant’s barrister: “In light of the quantity of drugs involved, he’s knows he’s looking at a prison sentence but it will be a report as to the length of sentence.”
The judge told Curley: “This is a very serious offence and you know because of the nature and extent of the drugs in question that you are looking at an immediate prison sentence.
“You will be given the appropriate credit for your guilty plea.”
The defendant, of Faraday Close, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on May 30.
The prosecution were represented by William Bebb.
