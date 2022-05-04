AS VOTERS prepare to go to the polls across Gwent tomorrow, May 5, we spotlight the parties in Caerphilly which are running just one candidate.

Alexis Celink wants to give voters a choice in the upcoming council elections and raise the profile of the climate emergency.

Standing in the Morgan Jones ward, where he has lived for more than ten years, he is the only Green Party candidate in Caerphilly County Borough.

Mr Celink has been a member of the Green Party for just over a year and is also a member of the non-political group Extinction Rebellion. Despite being the party’s sole candidate, he is urging anyone who cares about the environment to vote Green.

Mr Celink said: “I’m representing the one party that is challenging the issues surrounding the all encompassing problem of climate change.

“I am not asking you to make personal changes - have that foreign holiday, drive that car, but if you don’t want to make personal changes to fight the climate crises you need to make system changes.

“So instead, elect someone that will hold Caerphilly County Borough Council accountable and use this platform to bring other branches of government with us into a sustainable landscape.”

The candidate added that even if he is not successful on May 5, he hopes his competition for the environmental votes will push other political parties to do more to address the climate emergency and to “take the issue seriously”.

The Labour-led Caerphilly County Borough Council declared a climate emergency in June, 2019.

Mr Celink said: “We are in unprecedented times, The governments of the UK declared a climate emergency back in May 2019, with many local authorities following suit, but since then has it been treated as an emergency?

“The answer is no. We need every aspect of government, every aspect of the system to be scrutinised by someone who will place the climate emergency above all else.

“We can elect a person who will say the unpopular, who will keep the emergency on the agenda, who will fight for the future generations.”

Gwent Green Party contacted all its members asking them to stand in the council elections and this is how Alexis Celink got involved, but he was the only one from the Caerphilly region.

Social Democratic Party

Jacob Pearce, who is the only Social Democratic Party Wales candidate standing in Caerphilly County Borough, has said he will “work tooth and nail” for Pontllanfraith – if elected.

Mr Pearce wants to preserve the leisure centre, protect green spaces such as the Sir Harold Finch Memorial Park and improve the council’s website.

The candidate said: “The Social Democratic Party is an economically left-leaning and patriotic political party, independent of special interests. This independence enables us to focus on our local community’s welfare and shared prosperity.”

Here’s exactly what Mr Pearce is pledging for Pontllanfraith:

Bring back updated bus timetables at bus stops and stations;

Continue the work to preserve and improve Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre;

Improve and simplify the council’s website;

Increase council transparency;

Increase the frequency of the 26 (Cardiff) and 151 (Newport) Buses;

Change the voting system to Single Transferrable Vote (STV);

Protect green spaces across the county borough;

Increase council investment in public services.

Mr Pearce added: “We care deeply for Caerphilly County Borough, and I will work tooth and nail for the residents of Pontllanfraith to improve leisure, social services and roads. I will protect the borough’s incredible natural environment, including local green spaces like Harold Finch Memorial Park.”

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

With one candidate standing in the Bedwas and Trethomas ward, the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition has said it is giving residents a “real socialist alternative”.

Candidate Peter Thomas said: “What we need are councillors who will stand up and fight for working-class people, not just pass on Tory cuts. If elected, I’ll be making it a priority to challenge outsourcing and privatisation.

“Why is Caerphilly Council making over £2 million of cuts in any case, when they have £180 million in reserves?

“The Welsh Government is covering increased Covid costs. With more money coming in, Caerphilly Council should put back the services they’ve cut in the last ten years, including the adequate funding of schools, the re-opening of closed leisure centres, adequate street lighting, and public toilets should be re-opened.

“The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition says Caerphilly Council should tap into its reserves to give us back our closed services. Using reserves would only be a stop gap measure. But it would buy Caerphilly time to band together with other councils, fighting and demanding adequate funding from the government.”

Here’s what Peter Thomas is pledging:

To reverse ten years of cuts to local jobs and services;

To stop council tax and rent rises;

For a mass programme of council house building and renovation;

For a free, green, integrated – publicly owned and operated – public transport system.

This is part of a series of articles profiling parties standing in Gwent's council areas in next month's elections.