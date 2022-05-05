A NEWPORT couple who spent weeks renovating an old food hut in a busy park into a café say they’re thrilled to be up and running.

Crowds flocked to see Sophie Prince and her partner Alec Holdaway open their new venture, The Glade café, at Rogerstone Welfare Grounds on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2.

“We didn’t end up closing until 5.30pm and we were supposed to shut at 2pm,” Ms Prince told the Argus.

“It was really good – we had lots of friends and family come down to the opening. It felt like a big community event which was lovely.

"A lot of people visited didn’t know we were here or that we had been planning to open so that was nice.”

People queuing outside the cafe on its opening day.

"We were feeling a bit apprehensive about Monday,” Mr Holdaway said.

“But it really was everything we could have imagined – it was brilliant.”

The snug little eatery is situated next to a flourishing community garden and is hopeful it’s idyllic location will make it a hit in the summer months.

“We’ve obviously got the Queen’s jubilee coming up soon so we’re hoping to do some kind of celebration event down here for then,” Ms Prince added.

As for the menu, The Glade boasts a broad range of food and drink options, something that Ms Prince was keen to do.

Sophie Prince, Alec Holdaway and their son, Teddy, before the renovation work was complete.

What’s more, the kids food options have been named after the couple’s young son, Teddy.

A caterer for more than ten years, Ms Prince says she had always had her eye on the food hut at the welfare grounds as a possible opportunity.

The cafe is next to a thriving community garden.

“I’d always thought to myself that I’d love to have that place as it’s such a busy park in the summer months,” she added.

“It’s just that the chance to do something with it never really came.

“It was Alec who noticed that it hadn’t been opened for months and Rogerstone Community Council had said they were looking for new tenants, so we thought we’d go for it.”

The Glade café is also currently recruiting staff as it prepares for the summer months.

Between September and April, the café is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 10am and 2pm and will open on weekends from 9am until dusk.

The café will operate from 9am to dusk, seven days a week between May and August.