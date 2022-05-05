TODAY is your chance to decide who runs council services in your area for the next four years.
Every council seat in Gwent and across Wales is up for election today - with the power over Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent councils hanging in the balance.
The last council election in 2017 saw Labour come out on top in Newport, Torfaen and Caerphilly, while Monmouthshire was won by the Conservatives. Blaenau Gwent has been something of a unique case, having been controlled by a coalition of Independent councillors after snatching power from Labour in 2017.
While it is possible one party will win overall power in any of these areas, coalition power-sharing agreements may be on the cards if a single group does not win an overall majority.
Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm, but, unlike in previous elections, votes will not be counted overnight, but instead on Friday, May 6.
The Argus will be covering counts across Gwent live tomorrow - for full coverage visit our website.
