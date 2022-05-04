A NEWPORT food venue is celebrating its second birthday today, May 4.

Tin Can Kitchen, which opened on Chartist Way in Rogerstone, on May 4 2020, is celebrating two years in business – overcoming the challenges of the Covid pandemic.

The business is owned and run by Barry Fallon and Jordan Phillips and proved popular, resulting in them opening a pizza place, Al Forno, in the same area in November 2021.

Both businesses have a duo ordering system, which allows people to order from both venues at the same time.

Barry Fallon said:

“To open a thriving business in any climate is a challenge, but to do so during a global pandemic is something I’m particularly proud of. “However, we don’t like to dwell on the past and, as always, we continue to look to the future and where we can take the business. “We’ve got a great team behind us – from our chefs to the admin team – without whom the business wouldn’t be where it is today.”

The business partners are now gearing up for more growth – with aspirations to open a second Tin Can Kitchen in Cwmbran, along with introducing outdoor seating to their existing Newport establishments.

“Opening Tin Can Kitchen was our first proper milestone,” said co-owner Jordan Phillips.

“Two years in and we’re ready to move to the next stage, which is a second Tin Can Kitchen in Cwmbran and an outdoor seating area for our flagship kitchens in Rogerstone.

“As you can imagine, we’re beyond excited and can’t wait to see where we take the brands.”

To mark the two-year anniversary, Tin Can Kitchen and Al Forno have launched their Luchador menu – offering limited edition Mexican-inspired options until the end of May.

A special competition will also run via Tin Can Kitchen’s social media channels – details of this will be posted on Tin Can Kitchen’s Instagram (@thetincankitchen) and Facebook (@TinCanKitchenFB) accounts tomorrow (May 5).