TWO years ago at the height of the first lockdown, when no-one really knew what was going on and when it was going to end, who remembers the desperation we all had just to get a hair cut.

At the time we asked readers to send in pictures of their DIY trims and we've decided to take another look at them.

Here they are.

Isn't it a relief that hairdressers, along with everything else, are now almost back to normal!

South Wales Argus: Craig Underwood sent in this picture of his attempt to trim his son Ethan-kai's hair

South Wales Argus: Hannah Godwin said: "Our tomboy Gracie has wanted her head shaved for five years, so what better time to try"

South Wales Argus: Jamie Willicombe's wife did this to him

South Wales Argus: Matthew Lewis said his girlfriend cut his hair every two weeks during lockdown - so he felt lucky compared to others

South Wales Argus: Jackie Macdonald said this time 'went a bit wrong with the blending'

South Wales Argus: Victoria Hughes said her first attempt at a haircut for Oscar showed was clearly not a professional

Marie De-St-Croix said: "Reuben my son is not happy".

South Wales Argus: Lucy Delap said: "I think I did a rather good job on my husbands hair with a skin fade!"

South Wales Argus: Stefan Loan said the battery ran out while he was cutting his mate's hair - who then had to go out to the park with his baby

South Wales Argus: Ethan Jones did this to himself

