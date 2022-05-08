TWO years ago at the height of the first lockdown, when no-one really knew what was going on and when it was going to end, who remembers the desperation we all had just to get a hair cut.
At the time we asked readers to send in pictures of their DIY trims and we've decided to take another look at them.
Here they are.
Isn't it a relief that hairdressers, along with everything else, are now almost back to normal!
Craig Underwood sent in this picture of his attempt to trim his son Ethan-kai's hair.
Hannah Godwin said: "Our tomboy Gracie has wanted her head shaved for five years, so what better time to try."
Jamie Willicombe's wife did this to him.
Matthew Lewis said his girlfriend cut his hair every two weeks during lockdown - so he felt lucky compared to others.
Jackie Macdonald said this time 'went a bit wrong with the blending'.
Victoria Hughes said her first attempt at a haircut for Oscar showed was clearly not a professional.
Marie De-St-Croix said: "Reuben my son is not happy".
Lucy Delap said: "I think I did a rather good job on my husband's hair with a skin fade!"
Stefan Loan said the battery ran out while he was cutting his mate's hair - who then had to go out to the park with his baby.
Ethan Jones did this to himself.
