Ten years ago the Queen and Prince Philip were in Gwent.

Here's why, and how we reported it at the time...

THE Queen praised the “sense of pride and undimmed spirit” of the people of Gwent, while visiting Christ Church, Ebbw Vale.

She told around 500 guests that she has witnessed some of Wales’ greatest changes from the “height of the Valleys industrial might” and admires the “fortitude and resilience” shown by people in the town since the closure of the steelworks.

She said local people have met “extraordinary challenges” and there are now sure signs of better times to come.

More than 500 people lined the streets around Christ Church, welcoming the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to a service with representatives of all five Gwent local authorities.

Before they arrived, Reverend Geoff Waggett paced back and forth, greeting parishioners and guests and said: “I’m not nervous, as this is an incredible privilege. This kind of thing just doesn’t happen to parish churches or parish priests.”

He then welcomed the Royal couple to what he described as the “cathedral of the hills”, before guests sang the first hymn, Love Divine, All Love Excelling.

The 30-minute service also included the hymn Colours of Day Dawn into the Mind and music by the Willowtown and Briery Hill school choirs, accompanied by Hayley Hutchins.

The Queen met 101-year-old Maud Baskerville, of Drysiog Street, Ebbw Vale, who has attended Christ Church for over a century - she was christened, confirmed and married there, head of the Mother’s Union for 30 years and still attends most Sundays.

Her daughter Freda Millard, 75, said she was “very honoured”, but joked: “It doesn’t quite beat her wedding day as her favourite day at the church - although there’s a few more people here today.”

The Queen collected flowers from well-wishers, including Julia McCarthy-Fox, who travelled from Sussex.

Sarah Jones, 83, spoke to Prince Philip and said: “He asked what work is here. I said there is not a lot.”

The Duke of Edinburgh also spoke to Helen Howell, 41 and Georgia and Kate, 10, and Oliver, eight, asking why the children weren’t in school.

The Coed-y-Garn pupils replied: “It’s because we’ve come to see the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.”

Residents gathered outside Christ Church from as early as 8am. Children from local schools including Tredegar Comprehensive, Glyncoed Primary and Comprehensive, Briery Hill Primary, Ystruth Primary and Ebbw Vale Comprehensive lined the streets excitedly waving their union and Welsh flags.

Alison Stevens, 44, and her mum Barbara Lewis, 75, endured hours of rain to get a glimpse of the monarch.

Mrs Stevens said: “I think she’s a bit of an icon and is someone to look up to.”

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT 400 people gathered outside the Grade II-listed General Offices at The Works for the Queen’s first appoinment in Ebbw Vale.

She arrived by helicopter to officially open the building, which opened last year following a £12 million restoration and houses the Gwent Records Office and The Works Archive Trust.

Although the Queen was not due to arrive until 11.10am, some onlookers waited from 8am.

Dressed in a powder blue tweed dress, coat and matching hat designed by Angela Kelly, the Queen emerged with Prince Philip to the Royal Diamond Jubilee Fanfare, played by the Greater Gwent youth brass ensemble.

The Greater Gwent youth choir also performed inside the building before a guided tour of the General Offices was provided.

The Royal couple then unveiled a special plaque to mark the official opening of the refurbished General Offices.

Several lucky children who had been picked out from the crowd presented flowers to the Queen when she came back outside while Prince Philip chatted to local schoolchildren from Waunlwyd Primary.

Questions from the Prince included: “Who is the most intelligent?”

Manager at the General Offices, Angharad Collins said: “It has been a huge day for Ebbw Vale.”

Caitlin Brockway, 11, dressed in a special outfit for the occasion, was one of several children chosen from the crowd to present the Queen with flowers outside the building.

Beth Watkins, one, was the youngest.

Diana Turner, of Cwmbran, was there with twin daughters Keira and Anya, two.

She said: “It’s a great day for Ebbw Vale.”