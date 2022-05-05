HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

- The Welsh Government is to impose a temporary 50mph speed limit on the A4042 trunk road from Edlogan Way roundabout, Croesyceiliog, to Court Farm roundabout, Pontypool.

This has become necessary due to the likelihood of danger to the public due to a defective safety barrier on the A4042 trunk road between Crosyceiliog and Pontypool.

- RDP Law Limited, Langstone, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Gillian Sarah Wade (deceased), formerly of 25 Treberth Avenue, Newport, who died on October 4, 2021.

- Rush Wall Solar Park Limited has submitted an application for a Development of National Significance (DNS) to the Welsh ministers for the installation of a solar park with an approximate design capacity of 75MW.

Development includes ancillary electrical equipment and infrastructure, access tracks, security fencing and CCTV. The site is located at land near the village of Redwick, south east of Newport on the Caldicot Levels. Members of the public can view the application documents online by searching reference number '3220457' at planningcasework.sen/ice.gov.wales/

The timetable for the submission of evidence has begun and interested persons may submit representations to Planning Environment and Decisions Wales on behalf of the Welsh Ministers by June 10, 2022. All representations will be published as soon as the deadline has passed.

- Caerphilly County Borough Council is to temporarily ban traffic from the B4251 Commercial Street, Pontllanfraith. The order will affect the road at its junction with Tram Road and being made to allow for the replacement of a surface water culvert.

An alternative route will be available via Commercial Street, Newbridge Road, Springfield Roundabout, Penmaen Road to Newbridge Road Link, Penmaen Road roundabout, Southern Cross Valley Link, Blackwood Road, Civic Centre Roundabout, Blackwood Road, Blackwood Roundabout, Commercial Street, Plaze Roundabout, Commercial Street.

- Rubin Lewis O'Brien, Cwmbran, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Austin George Thorne (deceased), formerly of Flat 13 Glyn Anwen, Gainsborough Drive, Newport, who died on February 8, 2022.

- Figure of Eight Events Limited, of Unit I, Springmeadow Road, Springmeadow Business Park, Rumney, Cardiff, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to use Blue self-store, Wentloog Corporate Park, Wentloog Ave, St Mellons, Cardiff, as an operating centre for two goods vehicles and no trailers.