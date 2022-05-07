THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,600-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.

Today we meet Catherine Mayo, of Caldicot.

She said: "For many years I have enjoyed photography. To be able to capture a moment and treasure it is something special, but to be able to edit that photo and create something for others to enjoy is really amazing.

"Whether at home or out exploring there is always something to catch my eye.

"Having a hobby I find really helps. I have bad anxiety, so this is my escape. My son Jayden, who is 13 and part of the South Wales Argus Camera Club, also enjoys photography so we do it together."

This picture makes me happy: This makes me happy because it is one of my favourite places to go with my family. Keeper's Pond is such a beautiful place to escape to.

This picture makes me sad: This makes me sad because it is the ruins of the beautiful St Mary's Church in Tintern. It is such a lovely place with such a sad history.

This picture makes me laugh: This is Ed, our cat. It makes me laugh because behind every photo is a funny story. He looks so cute but is a little devil.

This picture is very special to me: This is special to me because my son Jay was so young. I have so many memories from our days of exploring and this photo was always one of my favourites. Taken at Wentwood Forest.

This picture makes me dream of something: This is the sun setting over wonderful Wales. There is something about a sunset that just makes me drift away, it creates dreams and thoughts you would never have, you forget the bad things for just that small moment in time. The warmth the colours, simple but amazing.