WITH a cool breeze but a beautiful clear blue sky the weather was ideal for the 20th Wye Run event organised by Chepstow Rotary Club.

The public enjoyed examining the record 80 cars lined up at Chepstow Garden Centre at the start of the day.

With teams from as far apart as Portsmouth and Devizes, Cheltenham and Weston there was a very interesting mix of vehicles.

A Manchester-built Crossley 19/6 Tourer of 1921 was the oldest car and harked back to the days of horseless carriages, although it was still to complete the challenging 100 mile run.

The 1935 Riley 12/4 Lynx was a beautiful car, long and sleek with cut away doors in a beautiful, original and unusual colour of pale green.

The riley leaves Chepstow Garden Centre at the start of the 2022 Wye Run

In among the many British cars there were some interlopers including a 1967 Volvo Amazon, a 1971 American Plymouth Cricket, a pair of French Citroens and, surely the daddy of them all, a 1954 Chevrolet Belair convertible with its dazzling excess of chrome and gleaming turquoise paintwork.

Among the E-Types, the Morgans and the MGs lurked a British Sunbeam Stiletto, a pair of Swallow Dorettis, a Gilbern Genie and a Lotus Europa Special. There really was a car choice for everyone.

The competitors were launched into The Run at one minute intervals by the chequered flag and off they drove, into the Gwent countryside, with their co-pilots following their junction-by-junction tulip diagrams to find their first feature location.

They drove through the lanes and arrived at the RSPB Newport Wetlands Centre, then north and through Newport, past Cwmbran and Pontypool, through Ebbw Vale and Merthyr Tydfil where suddenly the Welsh Valleys gave way to the wonderful scenery of the Brecon Beacons.

All the teams found views totally stunning and since their next point was the Brecon Mountain Railway most stopped to wonder at the old locomotive and take advantage of the coffee shop.

Then it was onwards, through the mountains, where the drivers wondered at the dozens of parachutes circling above during the British Parascending championships.

At Talybont-on-Usk the teams enjoyed lunch at one of the village's old pubs before heading east towards Crickhowell, Abergavenny and Raglan, where the garden centre provided a welcome pit stop.

Then on to the Wye Valley and the end of the run at the pavilion and playing field at St Briavels with its 12th century castle.

Smiling faces showed that this had been a really enjoyable day for competitors and spectators alike. The crowds mingled and enjoyed the cars while tea and cake were enjoyed. And, of course, the non-too serious prizes were awarded as follows:

Best pre-1960 car was the pale green Riley 12/4 Lynx of Ian Whitehouse. The Ladies Choice was the beautiful turquoise 1954 Chevrolet Belair Convertible owned by Robert Kynaston. The best historic display was the green 1954 Swallow Doretti by Mike and Victoria Nangreave and the Sponsors Choice was the red 1997 Mini Cooper 1275 of Richard Gregory.

The 21st Rotary Wye Run will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023. If you are interested in joining or supporting your local Rotary club go to www.chepstowrotary.org.uk