TOMORROW - Thursday, May 5 - most voters in Blaenau Gwent will be heading to the polls.
Some may have already cast their ballot at a early voting trial held at Coleg Gwent’s Ebbw Vale Learning Zone, this Tuesday and Wednesday.
Back at the council elections in 2017, Labour suffered a massive electoral defeat, losing 20 councillors as the county borough electors returned 28 Independent councillors, and one for Plaid Cymru.
Labour returned just 13 councillors down from 33 in 2012.
The political make-up of Blaneau Gwent County Borough Council following the 2017 council election
The Independents formed an administration with Nigel Daniels chosen as their leader.
But over five years the the political landscape had changed slightly.
The Plaid Cymru councillor joined the Independents, and then a split emerged in the Independent group.
Four councillors left to form their own “minority” independent group.
The political make-up of Blaneau Gwent County Borough Council heading into tomorrow's election
This time around there will be nine fewer Blaenau Gwent County Borough Councillors, with the numbers dropping from 42 to 33.
This is due to a re-jig in the ward boundaries recommended by the the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales and agreed last September by the Welsh Government.
This means that the magic figure for a majority to rule Blaenau Gwent has also dropped from 22 to 17.
As well as the drop in councillors, there will also be two fewer electoral wards, dropping form 16 to 14.
The new arrangements will see nine two member wards and five three member wards come into force.
In total there are 69 candidates vying for 33 seats.
Nomination show that there are 28 Independent candidates 27 Labour candidates, six standing for Plaid Cymru, three for the Conservatives, one for the Green Party.
There are four candidates who left the box that explains their political affiliation blank.
Polling will take place on from 7am to 10pm.
Vote counting will take place on Friday May 6, at the Ebbw Vale Sports Centre Main Hall, Lime Avenue, where the results will also be announced.
Full list of candidates in Blaenau Gwent
Abertillery and Six Bells – elect three councillors from:
- Keith Chaplin – Welsh Labour
- Martin John Cook – Independent
- Nigel Daniels – Independent
- Julie Holt – Independent
- Ross Leadbeater – Welsh Labour
- Josh Rawcliffe – Independent
Beaufort – elect three councillors from:
- Stewart Healy – Independent
- Greg Paulsen – left blank
- Chris Smith – Welsh Labour
- Godfrey Thomas – Independent
- Dean Woods – Welsh Labour
Blaina – elect two councillors from:
- Des Hillman – Independent
- John Patrick Morgan – Independent
- Lisa Winnett – Welsh Labour
Brynmawr – elect three councillors from:
- David Cook – Independent
- Lyn Elias – left blank
- Jules Gardner – Welsh Labour
- John Hill – Independent
- Wayne Hodgins – Independent
Cwm – elect two councillors from:
- Derrick Bevan – Welsh Labour
- Gareth Davies – Independent
- Lucinda Mary Field – Welsh Conservative
- George Humphreys – Independent
- Ann Price – Green Party
- Nicola Jane Williams – Welsh Labour
Cwmtillery – elect two councillors from:
- Liam Owen Anstey – Welsh Labour
- Andrew Boulton – Independent
- Malcolm Day – Independent
- Joanna Wilkins – Independent
- Sonia Wright – Welsh Labour
Ebbw Vale North – elect two councillors from:
- Gemma Diane Badham – Welsh Labour
- Dai Davies – left blank
- Suzanne Jones – Independent
- Jen Morgan – Welsh Labour
- Bob Summers – left blank
Ebbw Vale South – elect two councillors from:
- Carl Bainton – Independent
- Sue Edmunds – Welsh Labour
- Adam King – Welsh Labour
- Jonathan David Millard – Independent
- Georgia Palfrey – Welsh Conservative
- Keith Clark Pritchard – Independent
Georgetown – elect two councillors from:
- Andrew Benjamin Davies – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
- John Morgan – Welsh Labour
- Jacqueline Thomas – Welsh Labour
Llanhilleth – elect two councillors from:
- Gill Clark – Independent
- Helen Cunningham – Welsh Labour
- Cheryl Hucker – Welsh Labour
- Ben Owen-Jones – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
- Barrie Page – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
- Lee Parsons – Independent
Nantyglo – elect two councillors from:
- Peter Baldwin – Welsh Labour
- Sonia Behr – Welsh Labour
- Keri Rowson – Independent
Rassau & Garnlydan – elect two councillors from:
- Gareth Davies – Independent
- Phil Edwards – Independent
- David Wilkshire – Welsh Labour
Sirhowy – elect three councillors from:
- Malcolm Cross – Welsh Labour
- Steve Gough – Independent
- Diane Rowberry – Welsh Labour
- Tommy Smith – Welsh Labour
- Brian Thomas – Independent
Tredegar – elect three councillors from:
- Gail Davies – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
- Ellen Louise Jones – Welsh Labour
- Mandy Moore – Independent
- Matt Rees – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
- Richard Sheehy – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales
- Steve Thomas – Welsh Labour
- Phillip Tolley – Welsh Conservative
- Haydn Leslie Trollope – Welsh Labour.
