Many Tears Animal Rescue is appealing for urgent help after taking in a number of dogs in desperate need of care.

The rescue centre is looking for dog groomers to help care for the new intake of dogs.

You can also support the dogs being looked after by donating to Many Tears Animal Rescue.

The centre released a “heartbreaking” video on their Facebook page showing the condition of the new arrivals at the rescue.

A post on the page said: “Today we were asked to take in a number of dogs who desperately need our help.

“As you can see by our video they urgently need to be clipped for them to be able to see and feel more comfortable.

“If you are a groomer and can help please let us know by emailing mtvolunteering@gmail.com

“If you want to support us in helping these dogs please consider making a donation which will help us to keep going and rescue these dogs as well as others like them.

“With your help we can have them feeling so much better very soon and find them the homes they deserve. Thank you so much.

“Please do not contact the office about these dogs until they are on the website. Many thanks.”

Many Tears Animal Rescue is based at Cwmlogin House, Cefneithin, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, SA14 7HB.