A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SAM REIFFER, 32, of Prince Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 38 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Christchurch Road and possession of cocaine on March 25.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH COOK, 45, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 108 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the SDR on March 25.

He was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

NATHAN JOHNSON, 31, of Mathern Way, Bulwark, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder and being drunk and disorderly on High Street on March 26.

IAN DAVID EVANS, 43, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted stealing five joints of meat worth £59.50 from Lidl on April 21, three legs of lamb worth £59.97 from Farmfoods on April 11 and being in breach of a criminal behaviour order.

He was ordered to pay £119.45 in compensation.

DANIEL RICHARD JOHN THOMAS, 21, of The Brades, Caerleon, Newport, was ordered to pay £349 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Caerleon Road on March 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE MARTIN GROVES, 39, of Blackbird Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 41 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Chepstow Road on March 22.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JADE LUISA CREESE, 35, of Commercial Road, Crumlin, was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 58 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, on March 23.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN DAVIES, 44, of Penrhiw Terrace, Abercarn, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on March 24.

STEPHEN ROBERT PEGLER, 56, of Welsh Street, Chepstow, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted drink driving with 120 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Chepstow Road, Newport, on March 25.

He was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 29 months and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

KELLY LOUISE HOWELLS, 39, of Albert Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Commercial Road on December 19, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.