Brits have been told to expect sweltering 30C temperatures this month amid a ‘Spanish sizzler’ heading towards the UK.

The heatwave will coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, according to forecasters, when Brits will enjoy a “blockbuster” four-day Bank Holiday weekend.

Barbecues and beer gardens could be on the horizon as the later weeks of May look set to bring the summer weather.

Met Office predicts May ‘heatwave’

The Met Office has already predicted a “brief heatwave” with meteorologists predicting temperatures will get even higher moving into June.

A ‘Spanish Sizzler’ will be pushing warm weather across from the continent just in time for the weekend of celebrations.

The forecaster’s long-range weather outlook predicts: “Chances of hot weather and heatwaves are increased compared to average, especially later in the period.

"There is an increase in the likelihood of warmer-than-average conditions over the three months."

Meteorologist Marco Petagna said the weather could get “very warm” later this month, peaking around 22C or 23C in the south of England.

“Temperatures are several degrees above where they should be at this time of year,” he said.

He added there was a “small chance” that temperatures could rise into the mid-twenties, meaning a “brief” heatwave.

Warm weather set to hit the UK this week

Sunshine could arrive as early as Thursday, 5th May with temperatures set to rise this weekend.

Temperatures in the south of England could rise as high as 18C today (5th May) with London and the south-east set to see the best of the summer weather.

Simon Partridge, a Met Office forecaster told The Mirror: "This week is a funny old one.

"There's a fair bit of rain and cloud around as well as sunny spells, with many areas gradually warming up until Thursday which should be the warmest day.

"Between Monday and Wednesday temperatures will sit in the high teens and low 20s in Wales and central and southern parts of the England, while eastern Scotland could reach 19C.

"But in parts of Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland there will be cloud and some scattered showers."