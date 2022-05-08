A SPECIAL fun day was held for children with disabilities and their families to end the Easter holidays.
Sparkle hosted the day at the Serennu Children’s Centre in Rogerstone on April 24 which had something for everyone.
Children and their families were treated to sporting events, games and special visitors including Olaf, Minnie Mouse and Newport County’s Spytty the Dog.
Newport Live provided tennis skills sessions and there were martial arts demonstrations from Wales Tang Soo Do. Greenmeadow Community Farm also brough Shetland ponies, rabbits and tortoises and the children were able to use the accessible play equipment and get involved in activities with the Sparkle play workers.
MORE NEWS:
- Watch: A veteran who survived Afghanistan came home and built himself a castle
- This is how a Newport food venue is celebrating its second birthday
Gwent Police were also in attendance to give families advice and information on cybercrime and security.
Stacie, whose family attends the session every year, said: “Last day of the Easter holidays spent with sunshine and fun at the Serennu family fun day.
"Lovely end to the Easter, even the big kids enjoyed too with the animals, tennis and martial arts.
"Thank you to you and the whole Sparkle team for organising, my lot love this every year.”
Find out more about Sparkle at https://www.sparkleappeal.org/
Sparkle is on Facebook, Instagram (@sparkleappealofficial) and Twitter (@sparkleappeal).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here