FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed the results of the Welsh Government's latest review of the nation's Covid rules.

Most restrictions have been relaxed or scrapped in recent weeks after Wales moved to alert level zero.

But masks are still mandatory in health and care settings, such as hospitals.

And this evening, Mr Drakeford confirmed this rule would stay in force for at least another three weeks.

Speaking after the latest three-week review of the coronavirus regulations, the first minister said the public health situation was improving again in Wales, following a recent spike in cases caused by the BA.2 sub-type of the Omicron variant.

However, he warned cases remain high and he advised people to continue taking steps to protect themselves and others.

It is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate with Covid, nor to wear a mask in other indoor public places - but the first minister encouraged people to keep doing so.

He said: "The pandemic isn’t over but we are seeing encouraging signs the recent high levels of infections across Wales are falling.

"There are steps we can all take to protect ourselves while coronavirus is still circulating and reduce the spread of the virus even further. This is particularly true in places where some of the most vulnerable people in society are being treated and live, which is why we will retain the legal requirement to wear face coverings in health and social care settings.

"More generally, ensuring you are up-to-date with your Covid vaccinations and spring booster – if you are eligible – is really important. If you have Covid symptoms or test positive, please stay at home and help break the chain of transmission.

"Together, we can carry on keeping each other safe and keeping Wales safe."

The next review of Wales' Covid rules will take place on May 26.