They are always packed with visitors and known for their cost effective grub, but where are the best and worst Wetherspoons in Gwent?

Thousands of you have been sharing your experiences of the pub chain, good and bad, on TripAdvisor.

A mix of reviews of 'Spoons' visits based on food, service, value and atmosphere make for some interesting reading.

These are the best and worst Wetherspoons in Gwent according to your Tripadvisor reviews.

Best Wetherspoons in Newport and Gwent

The Olympia

Where: Morgan Street, Tredegar

TripAdvisor Rating: 4/5

What you said: “Bar staff in abundance, didn't have to wait to be served and as usual service with a smile! Tables cleared regularly and great banter with staff!”

“Very spacious, fast service, good food. Sympathetically converted building as always for spoons. Enjoyed Welsh specials menu.”

The Godfrey Morgan

Where: Chepstow Road, Maindee

TripAdvisor Rating: 4/5

What you said: “Called in for a lazy breakfast, 10 o clock and busy. But staff were quick and efficient, food was quick, and cooked well”

“Called here for a late lunch one afternoon, the prices are very competitive and tremendous value for money, you get what you pay for, good honest pub Grub.”

The John Wallace Linton

Where: Cambrian Centre, Newport

TripAdvisor Rating: 4/5

What you said: “We met some friends here for a meal and drinks, the service was quick and efficient, with good prices, the food menu was good and the food was tasty. A good night with great value.”

“Spacious and a good place to chill for a drink or two. Many regulars and groups gathering here. Well run spoons on a good location.”

Worst Wetherspoons in Newport and Gwent

The Coliseum

Where: Lion Street, Abergavenny

TripAdvisor Rating: 3/5

What you said: “Possibly the worst wetherspoon pub we've ever been to.. (I've visited many)”

“This is by far the worst place I have ever been to. Where shall I start the gammon was that hard that if you threw it at someone they would most definitely have had a black eye.”

The Picture House

Where: Market Street, Ebbw Vale

TripAdvisor Rating: 3/5

What you said: “Bar service is terrible, can be standing at the bar and think you are invisible with lack of acknowledgement that the staff give you.”

“When food came, my chicken tikka masala was cold, my garlic bread and naan was inedible it was so hard.”

The Sirhowy

Where: High Street, Blackwood

TripAdvisor Rating: 2.5/5

What you said: “Bad food. Dirty table. App didn't work properly. To be fair though staff were polite. Won't return any time soon.”

“Worst meal ever. JD Spoons blackwood earning their poor ratings. Such a lovely building nice extension, such a waste.”