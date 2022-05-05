A BODY piercing studio could be coming to Abercarn, if plans are approved by the council.
Located on Market Place, near Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon and Abercarn Working Men’s Club, the studio could replace the former betting shop Morris Racing.
The plans for the currently-vacant building were submitted by Big Redz Body Piercing, which is based in Risca.
Chris Stephens who runs the business, stated in the application form: “I have spoken to many of the local residents and the local shop owners about the proposed studio. Most seem happy that an empty building will be taken by a business. No one has voiced any concerns about the studio.”
The application is expected to be decided by Caerphilly County Borough Council officers by June 14.
