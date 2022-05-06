The South Wales Argus is the place to go for latest news from your community.

Subscribers already have unlimited access to our unparalleled coverage of everything that affects your life, from news to crime and politics.

That’s why we’re adding a new benefit to our subscription package.

Digital subscribers now have unlimited access to our new ad-free app as well as the website they know and love.

The app contains both ad-free articles and a digital replica of the newspaper which can be downloaded and saved to flip through offline at your leisure. It's access to the newspaper before anyone else!

To enjoy your ad-free experience, download our app from your app store:

  

Take out your subscription today!

Non subscribers can take the app for a test run with a sample taste of its content.