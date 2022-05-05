ANOTHER 13 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Wales.
But none of those deaths happened in the Gwent area.
The latest Public Health Wales figures also show there have been another 151 Covid cases reported nationwide, including 30 in Gwent's Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
The figures for deaths and infections cover a 24-hour period from 9am on Tuesday to 9am on Wednesday.
Public Health Wales' method of recording Covid deaths includes the deaths of anyone in a hospital or care home who tested positive for the virus and for whom a clinician suspects Covid was a causative factor in their death.
Infection rates continue to fall across Wales - in the past week there have been around 25 cases per 100,000 people - but this comes after most of the nation's testing programme was dismantled.
It is no longer a legal requirement to get tested or to stay home if you develop symptoms of Covid, but the Welsh Government continues to strongly advise people to take measures to protect themselves.
Here's where the new cases have been recorded by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: 0
- Caerphilly: 9
- Monmouthshire: 4
- Newport: 4
- Torfaen: 13
- Anglesey: 3
- Conwy: 8
- Denbighshire: 5
- Flintshire: 5
- Gwynedd: 6
- Wrexham: 4
- Cardiff: 20
- Vale of Glamorgan: 7
- Bridgend: 8
- Merthyr Tydfil: 4
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 17
- Carmarthenshire: 6
- Ceredigion: 2
- Pembrokeshire: 4
- Powys: 2
- Neath Port Talbot: 6
- Swansea: 8
- Unknown location: 3
- Resident outside Wales: 3
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here