GLOSSYBOX has declared May the month of self love, and to solidify our self care this month it has launched its latest monthly box with this in mind.
The box, ‘Perfectly Imperfect’ is a specially designed box to acknowledge just how important it is to be yourself and celebrates being authentically you.
And GLOSSYBOX is aiming to start May the right way; with a positive mindset and unconditional self love, and of course, the right products to help.
The products in the box aim to help customers be adventurous and bold, helping you try new treats and techniques as well as being proud of your unique beauty.
Worth over £50, inside this box you'll find three full size and two deluxe mini products.
GLOSSYBOX May box contents
- Balance Me - BHA Exfoliating Concentrate
- Daily Concepts - Body Scrubber
- Sophia + Mabelle - Cream Stick Blush (Blossoming)
- Minetan - Coffee Body Scrub
- Grace & Stella - Gel Eye Masks
You can subscribe to GLOSSYBOX here and enjoy the empowerment of the ‘Perfectly Imperfect’ edit from just £11.75 a month, as well as early access to upcoming Limited Editions, and exclusive access to the Glossy Lounge and endless Glossy Benefits such as Glossy Credits which can be redeemed on LOOKFANTASTIC.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article