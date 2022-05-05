GROUPON may be known better for its discounts on experiences and trips, but it also offers a number of huge cuts on certain household essentials.

With the cost-of-living crisis causing many households to save where they can, Groupon can help with some of that burden with these savings.

From dishwasher tablets, toilet roll, bin bags and more, there is a lot on offer.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

See all the best savings to be found on the site below.

Groupon household essentials discounts

Fairy Washing Up Liquid

Six bottles of Fairy Washing Up liquid can be bought for £11.99 from the Groupon website, whilst nine can be bought for £15.90.

Persil non-bio Washing Machine tablets

For Persil non-bio washing machine tablets you can get two packs of 40 tablets for £14.99, which is reduced by £28 from £42.99.

Meanwhile, a massive saving of just over £60 can be used for four packs (160 tablets) with it being reduced from £85.98 to £25.49.

You could go even further by getting eight packs (320 tablets) for 73% off, which represents a saving of £125.98 as it is reduced from £171.96 to £45.98.

Buy them at the Groupon website here.

Finish Powerball dishwasher tablets

For the Finish Powerball All In One Max 80 Lemon Sparkle dishwasher tablets you can save just over £18 for two packs, with it being reduced from £40 to £21.98.

Meanwhile, buying three packs can save you £28.51 as it is reduced from £60 to £31.49.

Buy them at the Groupon website here.

Mammoth Black Bin Bags

For Mammoth Black bin bags you could buy 200 for £14.99 which is a saving of £5 from the usual £19.99.

Alternatively, you could buy 400 for £26.98, which represents a saving of £13.

You can buy these from the Groupon website here.

Five-Piece Magic Eraser Cleaning Scrub Sponge Set

For the Five-Piece Magic Eraser Cleaning Scrub Sponge Set you can get 76% off up until Sunday, May 8, which represents a saving of £22.25.

You can buy them on the Groupon website here.