AN AREA of ancient woodland near Newport has been chosen as part of the Queen's Great Canopy to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
The Queen’s Green Canopy recently announced a network of 70 ancient woodlands and 70 ancient trees across the country which will form part of the ancient canopy - to celebrate Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service.
Wentwood - located between Newport and Chepstow - is one of two areas of woodland chosen.
Teeming with wildlife, visitors can look out for wood ant nests, which can be up to four feet high, and listen for the song of the wood warbler on warm summer days.
More than 70 species of bird and 23 species of butterfly have been recorded here.
Additionally, the Wentwood Curley Oak has been named as one of the 70 ancient trees to receive an individual dedication.
Brynau Farm near Gnoll Country Park is the other area of woodland.
It contains a pocket of ancient woodland, and sits on the edge of Neath, with views across to Swansea Bay and Mumbles lighthouse.
Established over hundreds of years, the chosen woodlands and trees represent the diverse canopy of the four nations.
The initiative was launched this week by Prince Charles.
These ancient natural spaces hold significance and meaning for many people in many different ways.
Coed Cadw director Natalie Buttriss said: “The Ancient Canopy has been likened to the nation’s Crown Jewels of nature.
"We are honoured by the association with HM The Queen’s platinum jubilee and hope HM The Queen would be proud of the efforts to protect this woodland for future generations.”
