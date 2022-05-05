VINTAGE-THEMED lifestyle brand Cath Kidston has launched a Platinum Jubilee collection to mark the Queen's historical milestone.

From aprons, tote bags, plates, and much more, the brand's limited-time collection is the perfect way to remember the event.

Sticking with the brand much loved vintaged-themed, the designs use pastel colours and feature the beloved Corgi and an illustration of Queen Elizabeth II during her early time on the throne.

So whether you've been on the hunt for some new Platimun Jubilee merchandise or want to show your love for the Queen, Cath Kidston has all you need.

Side Plate. (Cath Kidston)

Cath Kidston Platinum Jubilee Collection:

Jubilee Queen Placement Made in England Side Plate-

The unique limited edition side plate is hand-made in Stafford and features a hand-painted portrait of Her Majesty.

With the crown jewels and the historic dates also marked, it makes the perfect addition to any collection.

You can buy it now for £12 via Cath Kidston.

Jubilee Corgi Frill Wristlet Pouch-

This pouch means you can be hands-free all the time, with its adorable Corgi illustration, its a great way to show your patriotism.

The pouch is on sale now for £28 via Cath Kidston.

Wristlet Pouch. (Cath Kidston)

Jubilee Royal Bouquets Easy-Adjust Apron-

Wear this royal-themed apron whilst prepping for your street party and feel like wealth.

With its bouquet design along with the illustration of the Queen, it also features the Union Jack flags and a cute pink ribbon design too.

You can get it now for £26 via Cath Kidston.

Jubilee Queen Placement Frill Tote-

The tote bag is a must, with its large size and vintage design, it would make the perfect everyday bag.

Plus, the frills get it an extra special touch that make it feel just that bit more regal.

You can buy the tote bag now for £45 via Cath Kidston.

Jubilee Royal Bouquets Placement Tea Towel-

This royal-themed tea towel features the bouquet design alongside the Queen herself.

It would make the perfect addition to any kitchen and would look great against all you other Platinum Jubilee merchandise.

Buy it now for £10 via Cath Kidston.

To shop the full collection head to Cath Kidston now.