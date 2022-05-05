POLICE have appealed to the public for help to track down a Newport man.

Officers investigating an assault believe Joshua Heard may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information regarding the 24-year-old's whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2200050263.

You can also report information to Gwent Police by sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, report information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.