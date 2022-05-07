WHEN magnet fishing was first mentioned to me I had flashbacks of playing a magnet fishing board game as a child.

I always enjoyed catching the metal toy fish but - in reality - magnet fishing is about finding metal scraps and items, improving the environment.

I met 56-year-old Darren Rice, from Newport, who founded Canal & River Clean Up Group Newport and Surrounding Areas Gwent to give the unusual pastime a go and find out more about it.

Magnet fisher Darren Price who lives in Bettws

Magnet fishing is basically exactly what it sounds like it is - although rather than trying to catch fish, you're actually trying to retrieve rubbish from the waterway, using a magnet instead of a hook.

While heading to the stretch of canal, in Ty Sign, I was a little nervous. What if we didn’t find anything? Although this would be positive for the environment, it would be a bit dull and probably wouldn't make for very interesting reading.

But my nerves were unfounded. Despite us tackling a section of canal spanning no more than six metres, we reeled in metal with each cast of powerful magnets, which were attached to strong rope.

Upon my arrival, Mr Rice has already fished out a bin lid.

A bin lid removed from the canal

During our few hours of fishing we pulled out other large items from the water - my biggest find was a large metal pole while Mr Rice retrieved:

A "footpath closed" road sign:

​

A child's scooter (with no handlebars):

​

A fairly big plastic toy, retrieved with a grappling hook:

Smaller finds included a set of keys, coins, lighters, a battery, cans and more.

Keys, cans, coins, bottle tops, lighter and battery - fished from the canal

On previous fishing expeditions the group have made even more shocking discoverings including weapons - which are handed in to the police - such as guns (and ammunition) and blades.

"It's shocking to see what people find when magnet fishing," added Mr Rice.

"We've found a safe before, a moped, a manhole cover, a microwave – it really makes you think.

"Surely someone would noticed someone throw a microwave in."

He added that he thinks his most interesting find - so far - was a Great Western Railway boundary marker dating back to 1897.

Great Western Railway boundary market dated 1897

Mr Rice took up magnet fishing just after the first national lockdown, in March 2020 - a YouTube video about it had piqued his interest.

Working alongside Keep Wales Tidy and Pride in Pill, anything fished from the canals or rivers is kept off the footpath and taken away with him, before being scrapped.

Gary Edmunds, of Rusty's Scrap Metal, taking away the road sign

Usually he goes magnet fishing twice a week, for around four hours, but in April he fished each day and weighed in the scrap to raise funds for three charities:

Mr Rice raised £137 for each charity - while helping the environment.

“I’ve been magnet fishing for more than two years and still enjoy it,” said Mr Rice.

“I prefer it to regular fishing because you can go fishing [for fish]and not catch anything for hours. “It’s all about cleaning up the environment. Plus it’s good for mental health, which a lot of people struggle with.”

What I thought of magnet fishing

I really enjoyed trying magnet fishing and was surprised that not a great deal of equipment was required. All we needed was gloves, rope, strong magnets, and buckets to take away the scrap.

I'm not particularly strong or coordinated, but found it easy to learn and quite cathartic. There was also a social aspect; it was lovely to chat to people passing by - some of whom praised the efforts of magnet fishers.

It was disgusting to see the amount of litter that had been dumped in such a small section of water and made me consider the impact of water pollution across Wales and worldwide.

When packing up - despite being covered in mud and smelling like canal water - I felt a sense of pride for the small part I'd played in helping our planet and even prouder of the people who magnet fish and litterpick regularly.

You can find 'Canal & River Clean Up Group Newport and Surrounding Areas Gwent' at www.facebook.com/groups/3951532231611419