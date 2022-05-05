One of Newport’s most popular secondary schools has unveiled a new website with pupils at the helm of the change.
The Bassaleg School website redevelopment coincides with the redevelopment of the school facilities, funded through the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning programme, which sits along a brand refresh following consultation with pupils, staff and stakeholders at the school.
Working closely with Bassaleg-based design agency, Icon Creative Design, headteacher Victoria Lambe said: "Bassaleg School may be the largest secondary school in Newport but we are committed to ensuring that every individual pupil has the opportunity to flourish and not be left behind.
"The new website not only delivers on the practical day to day issues that parents and pupils need but it also builds upon our ethos of ‘believing and belonging.’
"Whether it be in an academic, social, cultural or sporting setting, our current are thrilled to see themselves featured on the website and being actively involved in shaping the school environment."
The new design and content has been meticulously planned over a period of 12 months in consultation with a wide range of stakeholders to ensure that it fully reflects the dynamic, innovative and supportive culture within the school community.
A redevelopment of Bassaleg School started earlier this year which will see the delivery of a new teaching block and state of the art facilities the increased capacity of the school to grow by 300 pupils in 2023.
