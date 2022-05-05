A MAN and woman have admitted charges over the death of a 10-year-old boy who was mauled by a dog nicknamed "The Beast".

Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 28, pleaded guilty after Jack Lis was killed at a house in Penyrheol, Caerphilly on November 8, 2021.

Hayden admitted being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

Salter, of Llanfabon Drive, Trethomas, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

Teenager Hayden, of Pen Y Bryn, Penyrheol, also admitted being the owner of dog that was dangerously out of control that caused injuries to two members of the public, Michael Ball and Sian Sullivan.

The order of service for the funeral of Jack Lis (PA)

The offences took place on May 4 and May 7, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Judge Michael Fitton QC adjourned sentence to June 10 but warned the duo they could be going to jail.

Members of Jack’s family sat in the public gallery throughout the hearing.

The pair were allowed to remain on bail on the condition they do not contact prosecution witnesses, enter Penyrheol, or be in possession of any dog.

Jack was a pupil at Cwm Ifor Primary school in Caerphilly and died at the scene.

He was mauled to death by the American or XL bulldog while playing at a friend's house after school.

The dog was shot and killed by armed police, it was later confirmed that is was not a banned breed in the UK.

In a statement issued the day after he was killed, Jack’s family said: “Our boy made us the proudest parents and family on the planet.

"He was the sweetest of boys.”

A funeral held for Jack at St Martin’s Church in Caerphilly was attended by hundreds of people wearing red and carrying red balloons in his memory.

A procession of high-end cars, including a silver DeLorean DMC-12 and red Mustang, took place prior to the service around the town and castle.