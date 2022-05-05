POLICE and paramedics rushed to the scene of a crash on Thursday morning on a major dual carriageway, which resulted in the road being closed for more than 12 hours.
A lorry and a car were involved in the crash, which happened near the Usk junction on the A449 at around 5.30am.
The fire service was also called out to the scene, and a section of the southbound carriageway, from Usk to Newport, was closed initially.
Later in the morning, the road closure was extended to cover the entire A449 southbound, from Raglan to the Coldra roundabout at the eastern edge of Newport.
Traffic reports suggested crash investigators were working at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no information has yet been released regarding the drivers or any other people in the vehicles.
With the road closed, a diversion was set up, taking southbound drivers from Raglan to Abergavenny and then down towards Newport via Pontypool.
The road remained closed at 6pm - more than 12 hours after the crash.
