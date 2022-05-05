ASDA workers have voted in favour of striking after the supermarket proposed making cuts to their sick pay, a union has said.
Thousands of workers for the supermarket giant - which has distribution centres in Chepstow and in Bristol - have voiced their opposition to being “forced into self-funding their own pay rise via cuts to their sick pay”, the GMB Union said.
The union has confirmed all centres would be affected by strikes.
GMB balloted its 8,000 members working in driver, warehouse and clerical roles, and 95 per cent of those who voted said they were willing to take industrial action over “a real-terms pay cut”.
The proposed pay deal would see workers lose sick pay entitlement - including the first three days of paid sick pay in any sickness absence and the last 13 to 26 weeks of sick pay, a GMB spokesperson said.
GMB will now meet with members to discuss next steps.
Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, said: “This ballot result show how angry Asda workers are.
“They’re being asked to swallow a real terms pay cut while Asda’s top brass give themselves a hefty pay rise.
“There’s no way these keyworkers should be forced into self-funding their own pay rise via cuts to their sick pay.
“We will now meet with members to discuss next steps.”
