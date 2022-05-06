A PLANNING application to redevelop a former rugby club house in Tredegar has been lodged with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

Jason Williams from Blackwood has applied for outline planning permission to build four detached homes at the site of the former Ironsides Club on Queen Victoria Street in Tredegar.

Approving an outline planning application means an authority has agreed to the principle of being allowed to build a scheme on land.

If agreed a further planning application which deals with the details of the proposal is then submitted.

According to the application the Ironside club closed its doors in 2016.

The former Ironsides Club on Queen Victoria Street in Tredegar. Plans have been submitted to build four homes at the site. Picture: Google Street View

They have a new home at The Bush pub in Tredegar,

The Tredegar Ironsides were officially formed in 1946 just after World War Two ended and ex-servicemen returned to the town.

A team was formed out of the residents of Iron Street to take part in a rugby tournament in Tredegar.

A meeting was arranged in what was the Talbot Hotel, in High Street to organise a rugby club properly.

The hotel is no longer there, but there is a seat where the old people of the town can rest that was donated by the Tredegar Ironsides RFC, on the spot where they first began.

Their first game was against a club from Rhymney, which they won.

Tredegar Ironsides now play in the Admiral National League Division Three East A.

It is expected that planners will decide the application by May 31.