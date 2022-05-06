A FAMILY-RUN hotel in Abergavenny is helping guests get a taste of the outdoors with three new 'wild weekend' packages exploring what nature has to offer.
The Angel Hotel in Abergavenny has added seasonal foraging tours, wild gardening and art workshops among the Brecon Beacons to its offering.
All packages include a one-night B&B stay at the hotel and start at £166 pp for the experience + B&B stay.
Foraging Fun
Wild food expert Adele Nozedar - author of the The Hedgerow Handbook and Foraging with Kids - takes guests into the foray and helps them learn what edible wild plants grow in the countryside.
From spring herbs, to autumn berries and fungi what will be found depends on the time of year. You will leave inspired to find and eat wild food.
Runs every Sunday from March – October 2022
£333 for two people
Wild Gardening Workshop
Adventurous gardeners can explore the wonderful Nant-y-Bedd, an organic 10-acre organic garden of woodland and meadow, and discover how to adopt a wild approach back at home.
Guide Sue Mabberly will share her 40+ years’ experience on how to create an organic vegetable and fruit garden, a haven for wildlife and a tranquil place to relax all in one space.
Saturday, June 11 and Thursday, September 8
£383.00 for two people
The Artfulness of Weeds
Budding nature artists can challenge negative attitudes towards weeds by spending a day observing a selection of seasonal species in the landscape at Nant-y-Bedd, drawing them using a variety of art techniques including pencil, charcoal, inks and watercolour under the watchful eye of artist and gardener Jacky Mills.
Saturday, June 25
£413 for two people
For more information, visit angelabergavenny.com
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here