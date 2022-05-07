HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Wendy Kelly sent in this picture of Triphena, so-called orginally because of her tri-coloured fur. When she was six months old she fell from a window and badly broke her leg, which had to be amputated. She is now a three legged cat and her name has taken on a new meaning!

Robin Sheppard, of Newport, send in this picture of his dog Lenny, who is 12 years old and who he got from the Dog's Trust as a puppy.

Alan Davies, of Llanbradach, shared this picture of his rescue dog Archie, who is 10

Jade Ocallaghan sent in this picture of her four-year-old bulldog Ralph.

Joanne Sims shared this picture of her bulldog puppy Daisy.

Victoria Court shared this picture of Barnaby. She said: "Everytime the Argus gets posted through the letterbox he shreds it!"

Amy Marie Cook sent in this picture of nine-month-old Darla, who recently went missing for four days at the Gollas. She is safely back home with her delighted family.

Sarah Biggs shared this picture of her chow chow Gizmo, who is six months old.