HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each week we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

South Wales Argus: Wendy Kelly sent in this picture of Triphena, so called orginally because of her tri coloured fur. When she was six months old she fell from a window and badly broke her leg, which had to be amputated. She is now a three legged cat and her name has taken

Wendy Kelly sent in this picture of Triphena, so-called orginally because of her tri-coloured fur. When she was six months old she fell from a window and badly broke her leg, which had to be amputated. She is now a three legged cat and her name has taken on a new meaning!

South Wales Argus: Robin Sheppard, of Newport, send in this picture of his dog Lenny, who is 12 years old and who he got from the Dog's Trust as a puppy.

Robin Sheppard, of Newport, send in this picture of his dog Lenny, who is 12 years old and who he got from the Dog's Trust as a puppy.

South Wales Argus:

Alan Davies, of Llanbradach, shared this picture of his rescue dog Archie, who is 10

South Wales Argus: Jade Ocallaghan sent in this picture of her four-year-old bulldog Ralph

Jade Ocallaghan sent in this picture of her four-year-old bulldog Ralph.

South Wales Argus: Joanne Sims shared this picture of her bulldog puppy Daisy

Joanne Sims shared this picture of her bulldog puppy Daisy.

South Wales Argus: Victoria Court shared this picture of Barnaby. She said: "Everytime the Argus gets posted through the letterbox he shreds it!"

Victoria Court shared this picture of Barnaby. She said: "Everytime the Argus gets posted through the letterbox he shreds it!"

South Wales Argus: Amy Marie Cook sent in this picture of nine-month-old Darla who recently went missing for four days at the Gollas. She is safely back home with her delighted family

Amy Marie Cook sent in this picture of nine-month-old Darla, who recently went missing for four days at the Gollas. She is safely back home with her delighted family.

South Wales Argus: Sarah Biggs shared this picture of her chow chow Gizmo, who is six months old

Sarah Biggs shared this picture of her chow chow Gizmo, who is six months old.