RESERVISTS from 104 Regiment Royal Artillery will be running seven marathons in seven days to celebrate seven decades of Her Majesty the Queen’s reign.

The route will take the Reservists along the Offa’s Dyke Path which flanks the border of Wales and England and which is also the recruiting area for the regiment.

Some of those participating are novice runners who have gone through some weeks of training in preparation for the 177-mile, Prestatyn-to-Chepstow Castle challenge.

Based at Raglan Barracks in Newport, 104 Regiment Royal Artillery is the only Army Reserve Artillery Regiment in Wales. Its role includes firing royal gun salutes to mark grand occasions of state, including the Queen’s birthday and other royal milestones.

Not only providing roles for gunners, the regiment recruits drivers, communications specialists, medics and logistics operators, among others.

Gunner Lewis Manuel, aged 30, a civil servant working for DEFRA, said: “The Offa’s Dyke Challenge is set to really test us all and I’m expecting there to be many highs and lows over the course of the week.

“However, I’m confident that the training we’ve put in, plus the support from an expert team and a good dollop of humour along the way will see us complete the challenge. We’re all keen to push ourselves to see what we’re capable of. That’s why most people join the reserves.”

A 105mm light gun, operated by the same reservists who fire royal gun salutes regularly in Wales, will loudly welcome the runners back at Chepstow Castle, with accompanying regimental pipes and drums playing.

The challenge starts in Prestatyn on May 8 and will ultimately have ascended over ranges totalling 28,000ft by the end point at Chepstow Castle on May 15.