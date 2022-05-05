HISTORICALLY, Caerphilly County Borough has one of the lowest turn-outs for council elections in Wales, with a 36.3 per cent turn-out in 2017.

But for many residents, casting their ballot is important.

Teresa Young who was voting in the Morgan Jones ward, said: “I have voted since I was able to – after the struggle the women went through to get the right – it’s important to.”

Also voting in Morgan Jones were husband and wife Hilary and Neil Jones from Bryncenydd. Mr Jones said: “I have always voted because local councillors do a heck of a lot.”

Before leaving the polling station at St Helen’s Church, Hilary said: “We’re off to tell all the people in Morgan Jones Park to get over here and vote.”

Fellow voter Arwel Hughes said if people didn’t vote then they couldn’t complain about how the county borough was run.

He added: “You can’t whinge about the people who represent us if you haven’t got up and voted when you have the chance to have your say.”

Over valley in Ynysddu, Mandy and Michael Jones both felt strongly about participating in local democracy.

Mandy said: “We feel like our votes make a difference, we always make sure we vote, even when we’re on holiday we do a postal vote.”

Lee from Crumlin, who now lives and votes in Blackwood, said: “I don’t normally vote, but now I’m retired and it’s a nice day I told myself I’d walk down here.

“But before I wouldn’t vote due to work and the fact I’d had a guts-full of politics to be honest.”

Gaynor Brager, who was also voting in the Blackwood ward, said she was pleased that 16 and 17-year-olds were getting an opportunity.

Ms Brager added: “It’s a good thing for young people to get involved, at the end of the day it’s their future.”

Phil Crisp, also from Blackwood, was less convinced about the importance of voting locally, despite voting whenever he could.

He added: “National politics makes me lose faith.”

Christina Harrhy, Chief Executive of the council, said 22,000 residents voted via postal vote this year, and a total of 130,000 people in the county borough are eligible to vote all together.

Ms Harrhy added: “Some people think that they can’t make a difference but they really can. We want people to vote and really play their part. I am always disappointed by the turnout.

“I want people to think of the council as people – officers and councillors – not as buildings.”

The results of the vote will be announced tomorrow – Friday, May 6 – once all the votes have been counted.