WALKERS planning a hike through the Brecon Beacons will soon be able to enjoy the benefits of a new fit-for-purpose car park which is being developed at Pont ar Daf.

The work is being carried out by the National Trust and will secure an additional 200 more spaces at the existing site.

For the past few years, Pen y Fan has continued to attract an ever-growing number of visitors with the result that the existing car parking facilities were proving sorely inadequate.

“These planned improvements have long been needed and will transform the visitor welcome at Pont ar Daf which is at the foot of this iconic mountain,” said Alan Kearsley-Evans, general manager of National Trust Cymru Brecon Beacons and Gower.

Disabled parking spaces will be provided alongside parking provision for minibuses, coaches and cyclists as well as an area for the emergency services and other similarly related users of the Beacons.

Planned new visitor facilities will include toilets with disabled access, a ‘changing places toilet’ and baby changing facilities, some of which will be available 24 hours a day. Improvements to signage, footpaths and information will also allow people to better plan their day.

Electric vehicle charging points, recreational space for those choosing to travel by bus or by bike and areas to accommodate further sustainable transport solutions will all help to support a greener future for Pont ar Daf.

When completed later in the year, the new car park will be free to park for National Trust members and non-members will be charged a flat fee of £7.50 per car to park.

“We want to ensure that everyone who comes here has a welcome, fitting of this very special place”, concluded Alan Kearsley-Evans.

With work scheduled to take place over the summer and autumn with a finishing date of winter 2022, National Trust Cymru would like to reassure visitors to Pont ar Daf that disruption to current parking and facilities will be minimal.

For more details on the project and to see plans for the improvements planned at Pont ar Daf please visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/brecon-beacons/