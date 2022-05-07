SOUTH Wales' connection to a galaxy far far away is soon to be celebrated, as Pembrokeshire readies itself for the opening of an exhibition showcasing how the Millennium Falcon, featured in Star Wars film The Empire Strikes Back, was built in the county.

The exhibition at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre entitled The Millennium Falcon - The Last Ship Built in the Royal Pembroke Dockyard will open on Monday, May 23.

The permanent installation will include a walk-through display with photographs, film, props and costumes It has been built thanks to £8,000 of National Lottery Heritage Fund cash and will tell how a life-sized wooden model of the iconic Star Wars starship was built in the town in 1979 for the Oscar-winning film The Empire Strikes Back.

The Falcon became a thing of film legend and most of us will have childhood memories of Han Solo and Chewbacca in the iconic starship, as alongside Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker they battled the evil Darth Vader in a galaxy far, far away.

Not many of us knew at the time that the life-sized Millennium Falcon had been built in Pembroke Dock.

The only full-scale model of the Millennium Falcon being built in Pembroke Dock. Picture: John Clark

Craftsmen from a local engineering firm built the model – the first of its type ever constructed, in the Western Hangar – a WW2 aircraft hangar, in the town’s docks.

The work took place under a veil of secrecy, and anybody who asked was told that the workers were building a part of the Severn Bridge. However, eventually word got out into the close-knit 1970s community that they were building a UFO in Pembroke Dock.

“The story of the building of the Millennium Falcon in Pembroke Dock, which we will now be able to tell in a new and permanent exhibition, is an iconic event to fans across the globe,” said Gareth Mills, of Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust.

The countdown has begun!!🚀

On #MayThe4thBeWithYou we thought it a good time to announce that our brand new #StarWars exhibition featuring the story of 'The Millennium Falcon - The Last Ship Built in the Royal Pembroke Dockyard', will open to the public on Monday, May 23rd 2022. pic.twitter.com/vekQTFCJzw — Pembroke Dock HC (@PDHeritageCent) May 4, 2022

"The exhibition, once opened, will provide a significant boost for Pembroke Dock with increased visitor numbers helping with the economic regeneration of our town and will also have major benefits for Pembrokeshire.”

Local Star Wars expert and enthusiast Mark Williams has overseen the project.